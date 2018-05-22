Ahmed Bukhatir: Inshad affects our lives

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ahmed Bukhatir lauded the significant participation of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis.

During the second session, held on Monday, May 21, entitled ‘Inshad: Influence and Art’, Ahmed Bukhatir talked about the origins of Inshad and how many munshids managed to access to reach to the whole world with this art. The session also discussed how the art of Inshad has evolved over the past centuries throughout the Arab and Islamic world.

The second session is a tribute to the unique Arab and Islamic tradition of celebrating the love of Allah, Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, and other prophets and messengers of God.

The session, moderated by Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council, was hosted by the Emirati munshid (singer) Ahmed Bukhatir, Egyptian munshid Mahmoud Al-Tohamy and Moroccan munshid Yassine Lachhab.

Ahmed Bukhatir wished success and continuity to the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis in the future.