Al Serkal: 10-year residency visas for investors is a strategic choice

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Serkal said that the new decision will promote the sustainability of the investments and boost various business activities across the UAE.

He said that the Emirate of Sharjah, over the past years, has developed its strategic infrastructure and provided various facilities to attract several investors. He further lauded the decision, which will help in fostering conducive economic environment for investment in Sharjah.

Al Serkal added that the move will further reinforce the UAE’s position as a primary destination for investors and the best global talent.

Al Serkal concluded that the decision is an Emirati gesture to stop the migration of Arab minds. It also strengthens UAE’s position as one of the preferred destinations and a place of interest to creators and talents from all over the world who work and live in harmony.