Dr. Khalid Al Midfa: UAE will remain an attractive country for investment and business

Al Madfa said that the wise leadership is keen to attract cadres and investors in the country of tolerance, which is home to more than 200 nationalities. Every day there are qualitative additions, decisions and facilities that serve different sectors and employees, at the same time, it increases the competitiveness of the UAE and gives it a greater potential for positive influence in the world, as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah have mercy on him.