Sharjah Ramadan Majlis: Despite challenges, UAE publishing industry upbeat about future

Taking part in the discussion, ‘Work Ethics in Publishing’, leading lights of the publishing industry lauded the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for promoting the culture of reading in the country and for patronising publishers and authors with bold initiatives like Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone.

The Sharjah Ramadan Majlis is being organised by the Sharjah Press Club of Sharjah Government Media Bureau in partnership with the Sharjah Media Corporation. The first session titled ‘Work Ethics in Publishing’ was hosted by the Emirates Publishers Association.

The opening session was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and a number of dignitaries, senior officials, eminent authors and publishers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of Emirates Publishers Association, lauded the ground-breaking efforts of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and President of Emirates Publishers Association, to develop the UAE’s publishing industry according to highest global standards, putting it in the forefront of the revolution transforming the global industry.

While acknowledging the challenges confronting the industry, Al Kous said he is optimistic about its future and immense potential in the UAE. The UAE has been amongst the first nations in the region to adopt new technology and new trends in the publishing industry.

“Guided by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, we have not waited for new technology and change to arrive at our doorstep but went forward to embrace it. The idea is to stay in step with the global industry and latest trends. She has constantly encouraged publishers and authors in the UAE to go global and exploit opportunities offered by the global marketplace,” emphasised Al Kous.

Both authors and publishers are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities as well as each other’s roles, he said pointing out that Emirates Publishers Association helps authors and publishers at every stage, providing them with guidance and even templates of contracts between authors and publishers.

He lauded Sharjah’s leadership for the initiative of the Sharjah Publishing City, which offers all sorts of seamless solutions and services to publishers, authors and distributors all under one roof.

Children’s Books

Tamer Said, General Manager of Kalimat Group, the region’s first publishing enterprise dedicated to the production of quality original Arabic children’s titles as well as innovative Arabic learning solutions, highlighted the unique challenge of writing and publishing children’s books. Writing for children is most challenging as the text of a story or book meant for children has to be short, simple and easy to understand, he added.

“You have to say what you have to say in the shortest possible text and it has to be interesting and engaging at the same time. Unfortunately, such books did not exist in the UAE until a few years ago. We at Kalimat are keen to publish such books and engage a young audience, which also happens to be the future of this country,” emphasised Said.

As part of its efforts to bring world-class literature to younger readers in the UAE and the region, Kalimat is looking far and wide exploring remote regions like Africa. “We are the first to bring books from African literature to young readers in the UAE. A recent book published by us was sourced from Afghanistan, celebrating the struggles of a young girl to promote knowledge and education in her country, which has even been turned into a successful movie.”

Challenges facing Arab publishers and Arabic language

Mohammed bin Dakhin, General Manager of Dar Al-Takhayol for Publishing and Distribution, tackled the challenges facing publishers in the Arab world pointing out that the problems that publishers and authors in the UAE face are not different from those faced by their counterparts in Lebanon or Jordan. He argued that the issues facing the publishing industry in the UAE indeed stem from the larger existential problems faced by the Arabic language across the region.

“Although the Arabic language is today supported by new technology and devices like Kindle and iPad, it suffers from inherent weaknesses. After books, even e-books are now disappearing thanks to ubiquitous presence of mobile phones. Even magazines are fast going out of existence. Now people increasingly look for shorter texts to read. The age we live in has little time for elaborate texts and books. This is a serious challenge facing publishers everywhere; Arab publishers face even more so owing to the broad issues that face the Arabic language itself,” said bin Dakhin.

Lamenting the disappearing culture of reading in today’s generation, he recalled the erudite words of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to point out that 30 minutes of television viewing is equal to four hours of reading a good book. A good book broadens one’s horizons whereas watching television for 30 minutes leaves one exhausted.