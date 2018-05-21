Sharjah Municipal Council discusses proposals on the development of the mechanism of its committees

The committee discussed many issues related to the municipal affairs, including the mechanism of developing the work of the arbitration committee and resolving the disputes of contractors, complaints and suggestions, through the preparation of a proposal for a draft resolution on the amendment of some of the powers of the Commission, to be coordinated with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture to prepare the draft resolution and submit it to the Executive Board to decide the appropriate.

The members briefed the draft budget of the Municipal Council for 2019, and recommended to the Council to refer it to the Finance and Administrative Committee, in order to check all the items and make sure that they correspond to and cope with the work of the Municipal Council.