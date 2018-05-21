"Taraweeh" .. Gathers worshipers in Maliha

During Ramadan, special evening prayers are conducted during which long portions of the Quran are recited. These special prayers are known as “Taraweeh”. Taraweeh prayers have become a tradition during the evenings of Ramadan. In Maliha, the people arrive after breaking the fast, aiming to perform Isha and taraweeh prayers at Al Maliha mosque

The "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the city and captured the arrival of people from different age groups to perform their prayers and practice their spiritual traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Maliha mosque was built in modern style, while preserving the traditional architectural design, which is inspired by the Islamic style. The mosque is also one of the largest and most famous mosques in the area. It can accommodate about 1500 male worshipers and 250 female worshipers. It has been supplied with the latest facilities including water and lighting, and parking.