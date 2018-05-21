Rashid Al Kous: ‘Work Ethics in Publishing’ contributes in developing the publishing industry in UAE

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Rashid Al Kous thanked the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), which organises the annual Sharjah Ramadan Majlis. He also extended his appreciation to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council for sponsoring and attending this significant session.

Rashid Al Kous said that the session aimed at raising the awareness of the concept of the publishing industry, as well as introducing the publishing rules, standards and mechanisms. He called for uniting efforts to achieve further development within the publishing sector.

Rashid Al Kous concluded that discussing this issue will contribute in developing the quality of publication in the UAE.