Sultan bin Ahmed: 7th Sharjah Ramadan Majlis attracts the largest possible segment

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council expressed his happiness to launch the 7th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, which attracts the largest possible segment.



Commenting on the inauguration of Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that this year Ramadan Majlis has once again attracted considerable attention from several top UAE officials, media experts, scholars, social media influencers, entertainers and sportspersons, across the UAE and the region beyond.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that the sessions, discussing a wide range of topics related to heritage, culture, art and religion, tackle the emerging challenges, opportunities and concerns of a wide variety of issues that concern society members.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also added that the opening session, entitled ‘Work Ethics in Publishing’, held on Sunday, tackled concerns of the publishing industry in the UAE.

He pointed out that through this session we are trying to focus on the segment interested in the field of publishing, stressing that the speakers are all specialists in this field.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed concluded, “Our goal is to provide the correct information on work ethics in this field.”

Hosted by Sharjah Press Club of Sharjah Government Media Bureau in partnership with Sharjah Media Corporation, the seven Ramadan Majlis sessions will address a diverse range of topics, including, religion, culture, society, art, recreation, and sport.