Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Al Waqf in the Emirate

Law No. 8 of 2018 includes several types of Al Waqf, establishing Al Waqf and its terms, and replacement terms.

According to the law Al Waqf Charity is exempted from any local taxes or fees, and Al Waqf funds may not be mixed with the funds of the Department.

Law No. (4) of 2011 regarding the Al Waqf in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be repealed, provided that all regulations, and executive decisions issued thereunder shall continue to be amended or repealed pursuant to this Law or the decisions issued by it, the Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2012 concerning the Permanent Sharia Committee for Al Waqf in the Emirate of Sharjah and all the resolutions regulating it and issued thereunder shall also be canceled.

This law shall come into force as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field.