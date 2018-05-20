Mega discounts on a wide range of products at Expo Centre

Showcasing a wide range of shopping activities and offering massive discounts of up to 80%, Ramadan Nights promises to be a comprehensive shopping platform for residents and visitors preparing to observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

This year, the fair will be held for 17 days, from May 31 to June 16, 2018, and will be a one-stop shop for all residents and visitors.

“Ramadan Nights has become an essential event during the holy month for more than three decades now, and even today it holds its exclusivity by being only exhibition of its kind in the country. In fact, it is the region’s most anticipated shopping and entertainment extravaganza during the season,” said H.E Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO – Expo Centre Sharjah.

Besides proving to be a boon for vacation shoppers, Ramadan Nights also coincides with the upcoming summer holiday season, offering residents twin delights of shopping for two occasions.

“Ramadan Nights is going to be one place where you can find everything that you need for your household. Every major retailer and manufacturer will be present, offering great deals that visitors will be able to find only at Ramadan Nights," said Mr. Stanley Joseph – Group General Manager – AA sons).

This year too Ramadan Nights will be an integral part of the bigger Sharjah Ramadan Festival, and feature a variety of activities, right from cultural programmes and food courts to country pavilions and games and raffle draws. It will also feature international pavilions, while there will be impressive presence of exhibitors from Thailand and China.

“It is difficult to find such a lively event in the entire region where visitors are pampered with an eclectic mix of activities that include shopping, entertainment, food, heritage, charity, religious and health awareness. Ramadan Nights will be the finest leisure and retail destination this season,” added Rajesh Panjabi- COO- Home Style.

With the retail industry on an upswing, the event will give exhibitors direct access to the region’s high-spending consumers. The GCC's retail market, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia accounting for more than 80% share, is set to grow by 15% from US$253 billion in 2016 to US$290 billion in 2018, according to recent reports.

According to another report, the UAE is the most attractive market in the region for retailers, as close to 90% of the population lives in urban areas, and retail sales exceeded US$73 billion in 2016.

The Ramadan Nights will be open to visitors from 8 pm to 2am daily during Ramadan and from 5pm to 11 pm during Eid holidays.