SCHS wins 1st place in recycling at EESA

Khadijah Bamakhramah, Head of the Environmental Association of SCHS, praised the winning of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. She also stressed on the importance of the SCHS’s annual participation to highlight its essential role and great interest in the environment, enhancing the awareness of people with disabilities and all groups of society.

Khadijah Bamakhramah further explained that several students during the current school year recycled waste paper, and then delivered them to the Sharjah Environment Company "Bee’ah” which always confirms its commitment to the dissemination of environmental culture, and the adoption of environmental responsibility.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Education Manager of Bee’ah, confirmed that the SCHS’s success confirms the ability of persons with disabilities to exercise social responsibility and contribute to community activities with proficiency.