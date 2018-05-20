Issa Hilal: SRFC is the most popular Ramadan event in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Issa Hilal congratulated all the attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed his pleasure to participate in the 3rd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Football Championship.

Issa Hilal further added that the Championship is being patronized by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council. This indicates the importance and excellence of the Championship.

Issa Hilal promised the public that this edition will significantly differ from the previous ones.