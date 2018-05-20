Authentic taste of tradition at Kahraman Ramadan Majles

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, and also provides us all with the perfect opportunity to spend memorable times with family, or catch up with friends and colleagues. The Kahraman Ramadan Majles is JRCC’s yearly commitment to our clients, reflected in an event that captures the true essence of Arabian hospitality with a warm ambiance, luxurious setting and a vast array of traditional dishes created by our world-class chefs.”

An award-winning catering team will be on board serving a tantalising selection of culinary delights including traditional Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisine, fresh juices, Arabic coffee and mouth-watering desserts.

Whether a get leisurely together with family, a catch up with friends, or a corporate team building exercise, the elegant majleses come in a variety of capacity options; from private 30-seater spaces to 20-pax private dining areas with the option of booking a private majles for women (only upon request), and an exclusive hall for a large gathering of up to 360 guests. Ablution and prayer rooms for men and women will be offered, and upon request, JRCC will organise several entertainment activities like live music, live streaming shows on LED screens, board and card games, and more for guests.

Guests at the Kahraman Ramadan Majles will have access to free Wi-Fi, and will be offered free valet services. The meeting and dining spaces will also support multimedia technology for MICE facilitation and other IT solutions, an added plus for a work Iftar and Suhour.

Leading government entities in Sharjah like the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Shreaa), and several others have booked their Ramadan gatherings at JRCC.

The contact number for bookings and information is 056-118-1189.

Additionally, JRCC is also facilitating the charity efforts of organisations and individuals who wish to distribute Iftar meals during Ramadan by offering reasonably priced Iftar boxes of different sizes. For inquiries and more information, call 058 118 1189.

Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is the largest all-purpose hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, furnished with exclusive services and state-of-the-art facilities to cater to meetings, conferences, incentives, exhibitions, weddings, galas, and more. JRCC benefits integrated solutions, excellent in-house technical support and premier hospitality services delivered by a passionate and intuitive team of experts – qualities that have established the Centre as the go-to destination for the most respected clientele in the region.