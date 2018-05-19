Sharjah Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers

Well-wishers asked God Almighty to return this occasion while His Highness in good health and the people of UAE achieved more progress and prosperity.

Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted Ramadan greetings from heikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Maritime Ports and Customs, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Government Relations Department, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi Director of Statistic and Community Development , Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, a number of members of the Executive and Advisory Councils of the Emirate of Sharjah and heads of Sharjah Government departments.