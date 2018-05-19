Sultan bin Ahmed: SRFC translates Sharjah Ruler’s vision

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that through this Championship, the Sharjah Media Council seeks to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to empower youths , provide them with various opportunities, and improve their participations in sport.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi further added that the event, being held from May 18 to June 1, is an opportunity to attract the finest talented players. He said that the SRFC is an opportunity for youths to benefit from leisure time, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed added that the organisation of this tournament comes in line with the strategy of the Sharjah Media Council to promote the position of the emirate of Sharjah as an ideal sports destination for the largest and most important football championships in the UAE.

At the conclusion of his speech, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed wished success to all the organisers and participants of the 3rd SRFC.