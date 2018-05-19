Shurooq announces pioneering Korean healthcare project in Sharjah

The new hospital will be the first of its kind healthcare facility in the UAE to offer state-of-the-art Korean technologies and solutions specialising in open-heart surgery, cardiac care and medical expertise in other fields.

The MoU signing will play in a key role in strengthening Sharjah's position as a premium healthcare destination across the GCC and the wider MENA region.

Marwan Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq, Soon bong Hong, Chairman of REI Holding Group, and Jinsin Park, Chairman of Haewon Medical Foundation Sejong General Hospital, signed the MoU.

On his part, Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal said: "This is another excellent example of foreign investment in Sharjah’s healthcare industry and demonstrates once again the appeal of the emirate on a global scale."

He continued: "The republic of Korea is well-established as one of the world’s most successful healthcare providers, particularly in specialist medicine. The advantages of this project are not only in providing some of the best cardiac care available to residents, but there are also enormous benefits to Sharjah’s economy in terms of attracting medical tourism."

Soon bong Hong, Chairman of REI Holding Group, also said: "Advanced Korean medical system and operation infrastructure are already making positive changes in UAE. Now, we hope to promote UAE-Korea healthcare sector exchanges by vitalizing knowhow and technologies of Korean medicine in Sharjah."

He added: "The specialised general hospital we are to establish in Sharjah shall be an exemplary place of sustainable hospital management which provides highest standard & cutting edge quality medical services customized to demand of patients and diseases reflecting the regional characteristics. It will be a role model of hospital business, overcoming challenges shown by many existing hospitals in the GCC region. In addition, our hospital will generate new understandings to the region that healthcare services are not just for patients suffering from diseases or medical conditions, but they can actually become convenient, comfortable, and luxurious healthcare shopping for even general public to enhance quality of their lives."

He continued: "Our partnership with Sharjah in healthcare sector is an important part of diverse and yet specific Sharjah-Korea partnerships encompassing RnD, education, tourism, and other sectors."

Commenting on the hospital’s debut in the UAE, Jinsin Park, Chairman of Haewon Medical Foundation Sejong General Hospital, said: "This is a monumental opportunity for us, celebrating our market access to UAE markets through Sharjah, introducing our state-of-the-art technology in one of the most complex segments in medical history."

He added, "The new hospital will feature the latest facilities and medical services, which will play a crucial role in battling various types of cardiac diseases and issues that exist within patients in Sharjah, UAE and the wider region. The hospital will play a key role in educating citizens and the market on cutting edge Korean technologies especially in the healthcare industry, which continues to witness global interests."

An estimated 850 UAE residents travel to South Korea each year to receive medical services, recognising the country’s expertise in cancer and cardiovascular treatment and organ transplants. To date, the hospital has conducted more than 61,000 angiograms and 31,000 open-heart surgery procedures over its 36 year history.

Founded in 2009, Shurooq aims to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development on the basis of Sharjah's distinct Arab and Islamic culture and to seamlessly add to the fabric of the emirate. It strives to develop the emirate and encourage investment by adopting the best international standards in providing high-end services that help draw local, regional and international investment.