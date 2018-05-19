Ramadan cannon roams in Kalba to spread joy and pleasure

In the context of a series of video investigations entitled “Sharjah Ramadan 2 from Eastern region", to highlight the manifestations of the Holy Month in the cities and villages of the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah, The "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the city to capture images of the religious and spiritual traditions and practices during Ramadan.

Spreading joy and pleasure among people, the firing of the cannon is to signal the end of the fast across the city.

Midfa Al Iftar has become one of the local symbols of Ramadan. The General Directorate of Sharjah Police is keen to entrench the good values of this inherited tradition across various cities and regions of the Emirate.

Major Mohammed Khalfan Al Kindi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Dept. at Kalba Police Station praised this initiative, pointing out that it spreads joy and pleasure amongst people during the holy month of Ramadan.