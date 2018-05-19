Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged congratulations with several sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, a host of citizens, residents and members of Arab and Islamic communities, as well as Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development.

Well-wishers prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi and the UAE leadership and grant them good health and long life and success. They also wished the Islamic and Arabic Nations more prosperity and progress.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Central Department of Finance; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police ,and several other sheikhs and senior officials attended the reception.