Sharjah showcases leading childcare experience in Saudi Arabia

Dr. Hessa Al Ghazal, Executive Director of the SBFO, delivered a detailed presentation on the status of children and childcare in Sharjah and the SBFO’s programmes, which were organised in cooperation with relevant authorities and government departments, as part of the "Sharjah Baby-Friendly Emirate Campaign" and the "Sharjah Child Friendly City Project," which is based on the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, "Child Friendly Cities Initiative" that aims to promote the implementation of the United Nations, UN, Convention on the Rights of the Child.

During the session, Al Ghazal explained some statistics on breastfeeding rates in Sharjah, which rose from 18 to 56 percent between 2012 and 2017 while highlighting the government’s efforts to provide leading health and safety facilities and services that serve children and their families in Sharjah.

Dr. Al Ghazal also highlighted Sharjah’s efforts to became the first city in the world to be recognised as a "Child Friendly City," after meeting the new standards of UNICEF’s initiative, as well as its initiatives to achieve the welfare and safety of children and the youth, such as a 24-hour hotline that takes distress calls from around the UAE.

She noted that these measures are based on a unified vision that were inspired by the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and supported by his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, and Chairperson of Rubu' Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators.

"The office's participation in this event is in line with Sharjah's position as a baby and child-friendly city, as we believe that they are the driving force of human development. Our presence here is a result of Dr. Al Qasimi’s belief that the duty of every nation is to create a bright future for their children, by giving them a healthy and friendly environment and establishing a society where their rights are fully protected," Dr. Al Ghazal added.

"Earlier this month, Sharjah was recognised by UNICEF for its outstanding efforts and accomplishments in protecting and promoting children's rights, and they awarded us with the title of "Child-Friendly City," making us the first city in the world to successfully meet the new international requirements and criteria of the global CFC initiative. Through our participation in this conference, we aim to share our relevant expertise and experiences with other cities and countries, to establish a more humane and enriching infrastructure for all our children and youth," she said in conclusion.