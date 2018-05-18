Majid Al Qasimi discusses cooperation with Al Buhairah Police Station

During the meeting between Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi and Al Buhairah Police Station

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Districts & Villages Affairs, accompanied by the Deputy Chairman of Al Khalidiya Council and the members of the Council, discussed many common topics, ensuring the joint cooperation between the two sides that serves the citizens.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials.

A number of topics were discussed in order to enhance coordination with the Khalidiya Council.

During the meeting, the two sided also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation, achieving the integration of roles in the community.

Concluding the meeting, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the efforts of Al Buhairah Police Station particularly, and the General Command of Sharjah Police in general.