Brig. Bin Amer honours an officer for his courage and good conduct

  • Friday 18, May 2018 in 1:07 PM
  • Brig. Bin Amer during honouring an officer for his courage and good conduct
Sharjah 24: Brigadier Abdullah Mubarek bin Amer, Deputy Commdor-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has honoured Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum of the Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police, for his courage and good conduct towards a wanted person by the security authorities, in the presence of officers and several dignitaries.

Praising the professionalism, wisdom and courage of Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum, Brigadier Abdullah Mubarek bin Amer said that the officer has the Key traits and characteristics sought in Police officers.

 

Bin Amer stressed that Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum has the ability to make right decisions in critical situations.

 

Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum expressed his pride in this honour, which he considers a great motivation for him to exert more efforts.