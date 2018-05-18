Brig. Bin Amer honours an officer for his courage and good conduct

Sharjah 24: Brigadier Abdullah Mubarek bin Amer, Deputy Commdor-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has honoured Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum of the Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police, for his courage and good conduct towards a wanted person by the security authorities, in the presence of officers and several dignitaries.
Praising the professionalism, wisdom and courage of Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum, Brigadier Abdullah Mubarek bin Amer said that the officer has the Key traits and characteristics sought in Police officers.
Bin Amer stressed that Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum has the ability to make right decisions in critical situations.
Lieutenant Mohammad Butti Eid Al-Mazloum expressed his pride in this honour, which he considers a great motivation for him to exert more efforts.