Islamic Affairs in Sharjah launches its Ramadan program

On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, has sent congratulatory messages to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan , His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, citizens and residents, wishing eternal bliss to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim world.

Al Sabousi added that the Department organises during the Holy Month, daily lessons after the Asr prayer in all the mosques of the Emirate. He also pointed out that the Department has also issued a number of brochures and booklets discussing the provisions of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Al Sabousi further concluded that in view of the importance of social media networks, the Department, through its official accounts on Twitter and Instagram, has published awareness passages for children, aiming to promote and instill positive values in them.