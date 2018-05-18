Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Well-wishers prayed to God to protect Sheikh Sultan and the UAE leadership and grant them good health and long life and success. They also wished the Islamic and Arabic Nations more prosperity and progress.

Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Office of the Chairman of Sharjah Oil Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; a number of other sheikhs and senior officials attended the reception.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged congratulations with several sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of both the executive and consultative councils, heads of federal and local government departments, senior police officers headed by Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.