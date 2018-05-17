Sharjah police unveils Ramadan working hours at vehicle registration centers

The working hours in Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department will start from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, at ENOC registration village in Sharjah, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and from 8:30 pm to 12:00 pm, in the Sharjah registration from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, The drivers' checks will start from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, at Sharjah Driving Institute, work begins from 6:10 am to 4:30 pm for training and the administrative work starts from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Souq Al Haraj, work begins from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and from 21:00 to 12:00, The initial inspection in "Nasiriyah" will begin from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

At the vehicle registration center at Al Futtaim motors service center, work will begin from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm from Saturday to Thursday, and at Nissan Vehicle Registration Center starts from 9:00 am to 14:00 and from 20:30 to 23:00.