Sharjah police unveils Ramadan working hours at vehicle registration centers

  • Thursday 17, May 2018 in 2:58 PM
Sharjah 24: Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, announced the working hours in Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, vehicle registration village (ENOC), Sharjah Driving Institute, Licensing Office in Al Futtaim Agency, And the Licensing Office of the Nissan Agency in Sharjah during the holy month of Ramadan.
The working hours in Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department will start from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, at ENOC registration village in Sharjah, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and from 8:30 pm to 12:00 pm, in the Sharjah registration from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, The drivers' checks will start from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, at Sharjah Driving Institute, work begins from 6:10 am to 4:30 pm for training and the administrative work starts from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Souq Al Haraj, work begins from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and from 21:00 to 12:00, The initial inspection in "Nasiriyah" will begin from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.
 
At the vehicle registration center at Al Futtaim motors service center, work will begin from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm from Saturday to Thursday, and at Nissan Vehicle Registration Center starts from 9:00 am to 14:00 and from 20:30 to 23:00.