Sharjah Ruler issues Law on governing pastures in the Emirate

Law No. 7 of 2018 stipulates that all the pastures must be regulated, including all agricultural plants suitable for the grazing and feeding of animals such as grasses, shrubs and trees, as well as the land where pastoral plants are grown and used to graze, and all animals that humans can use such as livestock and poultry, under the responsibility of the Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department (SMAAD).

This law shall apply to pastures established in the Emirate by Emiri decrees, specifying their names and administrative and geographical limits, and shall be allocated grazing and livestock are owned by residents of the areas around them.

The Law aims to provide vegetation cover, vegetative expansion, establishing natural pastures in the emirate, developing pastoral resources, encouraging citizens to raise livestock, and providing the necessary services for rangelands, based on scientific and technical bases.

According to the law, SMAAD is responsible for supervising and managing rangeland with the development of pastoral controls and systems Identify the livestock that are authorised to graze and are owned by residents around pastures, also provide veterinary and extension services to rangelands and livestock breeders with any other functions related to rangeland regulation, which are charged to the ruler of the Emirate or the Council.

In accordance with Article 5 of the law, it is not allowed to damage pastures, to introduce harmful substances in plants, or to use any means that cause their death, and to attend military maneuvers, shooting exercises or driving vehicles, and to prevent the construction of buildings, installations, roads or infrastructure services without the permission of the Department.

This law shall come into force as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field.