Al Batayeh Municipality celebrates 5 ISO certificates

Considered the first of its kind in the Emirate of Sharjah, Al Batayeh Municipality received five ISO certificates in the fields of Total Quality Management 9001/2015, Environment Management 1400/2015, Public Health and Occupational Safety OHSAS18001 / 2007, Food Safety 22000/2005 and Risk Management 31000/2009.

The ceremony was attended by Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Sultan Mohammed Bin Huaiden, Chairman of the Al Madam Municipal Council, Mohammed Abdullah Bin Halis, Chairman of Al-Battaih Municipal Council, Obaid Saeed Al-Tanaiji, Director of Al Batayeh Municipality, the Municipality celebrated this remarkable achievement.

Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi praised the efforts exerted by Al Batayeh Municipality to serve the emirate