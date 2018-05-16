Sultan Al Qasimi greets President, VP, Mohamed bin Zayed and leaders on Ramadan

His Highness also dispatched congratulatory cables to Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses leaders of GCC states, Presidents and Kings of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them further health and more progress and prosperity to their peoples.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar congratulatory cables.