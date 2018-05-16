Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah World Book Capital office

Emiri Decree No. (29) of 2018 stipulates to establish Sharjah - World Book Capital office headed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. In order to achieve the objectives of the Office and to implement its responsibilities, the Office shall exercise the following duties and powers.

The office shall enjoy legal personality, financial, administrative and technical autonomy, and the capacity to carry out the legal acts that ensure the achievement of the objectives for which it was established.

According to the decree, the office shall be responsible to issue administrative decisions necessary to organise the affairs of the Office and to ensure the proper functioning of the Office and to implement the provisions of this Decree.

Also formal connect with all local, regional and international bodies and coordination and follow-up with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The office is also responsible for circulated the official agenda approved by the Ruler of the Emirate to all concerned parties.

Preparation of projects and programmes for the development and revitalisation of Sharjah World Book Capital and promoting cultural knowledge for all groups of society are among the other of the responsibilities of the office in addition to any other functions commissioned and assigned by the Ruler or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The Council shall, by an Emiri Decree propose the special budgets for the activities and projects related to the parties concerned with the event and submitting them to the Governor for approval and then to add them to the budget of the concerned authorities for the year 2019.

The financial resources of the office consist of government support allocated to it to meet its operational needs and expenses.

According to the article No. 5 a temporary advisory committee for the Sharjah Office of the World Book Capital is formed to ensure coordination and support the objectives of the Office and the membership of a number of government authorities.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.