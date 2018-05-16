Al Majaz Waterfront Ramadan special: all expenses paid trip to 2018 FIFA World Cup Final

The iconic lakeside leisure destination is celebrating Ramadan’s spirit of giving by offering one lucky spender two full packages, including airfare, hotel stay and tickets to the game as part of its Ramadan Spend & Win Campaign, which starts on the first day of the Holy Month and ends on the last day of Eid.

It will be anything but difficult to achieve that during 30 days of the campaign at Al Majaz Waterfront, given it will be bustling with Ramadan activities like the traditional canon signaling the beginning of Iftar, authentic Iftar and Suhour buffets for the entire family in over 12 Middle Eastern and International F&B outlets flanked by the glistening lake, walkways adorned with elegant lanterns and crescent-shaped decorations, and entertainment with a daily LIVE TV programme on Sharjah TV.

Apart from the grand prize, organisers of Spend & Win will also be showering visitors with spectacular weekly prizes like electronics, food vouchers, and lots more.

Al Majaz visitors are eligible for one raffle entry for every AED 200 spent (on the same day) across any of its multitude of outlets. Raffle tickets can be collected from the information desk after submitting proof purchases made through valid receipts.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “Ramadan signals the most significant month of the year for Muslims, and each year, the Al Majaz Waterfront, a destination dedicated to bringing family and friends together, tries to make these 30 days as memorable for all our visitors as possible. The UAE and Sharjah are known for their passion for football, so we thought the Spend & Win Campaign will be a great opportunity for them to look forward to attending perhaps the biggest international football event of 2018.”

“Besides this grand prize, we also have weekly surprises for our visitors. We welcome guests to have a leisurely Iftar with their loved ones at one of the many restaurants at the waterfront, enjoy the great views of the lake and the emirate’s glittering skyline, and make the most of a host of Ramadan activities, and a play area for children,” Al Shamsi added.

A key leisure destination among UAE residents and a popular tourist attraction for overseas visitors, Al Majaz Waterfront hosts a variety of artistic and entertainment activities throughout the year, including film screenings, stage shows and its renowned New Year’s Eve fireworks. The facility is also home to the Maraya Art Centre – an internationally recognised platform for art projects and exhibitions.