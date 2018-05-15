SEC adopts E-commerce license on the Emirate

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired a meeting held, on Tuesday, at the Office of the Ruler in Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed a memorandum that submitted by the Free Zone Authority in Al Hamriyah (HFZA) on the procedures followed in the transactions of the Authority and intend of developing them to serve the region’s objectives to create an encouraging and stimulating investment environment.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority, and Chairman of HFZA reviewed proposals to regulate the delivery of innovative and sophisticated services, and facilitate the work of the companies that investing in free zones, which leads to enhances the role of regions and drive their investments as one of the most important economic tributaries.

The Council approved the project submitted by the Department of Economic Development on adopting E-commerce license in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, presented a review of the project, which included its objectives, the terms of the trade license, the unlicensed and permitted activities, and the steps of starting the project.

SEDD Chairman said that the project comes under the development of economic business, the organisation of business through the Internet and the associated means of social communication, which gives greater protection for electronic business and consumer protection.

The Council reviewed the service projects and road networks supervised by Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) in residential areas in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee, the Chairman of SRTA gave a detailed explanation on the projects supervised by the Authority in a number of residential areas in the Emirate and concluded with a number of recommendations.

The Council approved the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council, of the Emirate of Sharjah 2018 on the draft law on governing pastures in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The law aims to ensure that vegetation is provided for urban expansion, the creation of natural pastures in the emirate, the development and diversification of pastoral resources to contribute to raising the productive capacity of livestock, encouraging citizens to raise livestock, protecting pastoral plants.

The Council further reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s 17th meeting, to be held on Wednsday, 16 May 2018, to discuss a draft law on the reorganization of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Concluding the meeting, Council reviewed the Emiri decrees by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.