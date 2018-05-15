SEWA finishes electricity connections to 25 new mosques

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, said that electricity and water are being connected to all mosques in Sharjah after completion of the construction and connection process, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem pointed out that in coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs is continuing to provide the best services in the mosques and ensure the decreasing of the consumption in new mosques. Besides, install of rationalisation devices in the old mosques and increase the awareness of right behaviors to rationalise consumption.

Al Leem added that citizens and residents in Sharjah have a substantial role to play in rationalising consumption and temperatures during the holy month of Ramadan.

In addition, Engineer Hassan AlZarouni, Director of the Electricity Services Department, said that the electricity supply to the new mosques was conducted in a record time according to the best specifications that take into account the security and safety procedures that are distributed in several areas in the Emirate of Sharjah.

AlZarouni pointed that here are 4 new mosques will be connected to electricity as soon as the contractor complete the constructions.