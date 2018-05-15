Sharjah CP witnesses signing of agreements for the Document Management System Privacy

The draft accreditation stipulates that all administrative units in government agencies shall implement the content of the special Document Management System Privacy in cooperation with the Sharjah Documents and Archives Authority in all its components and all available methods. The periodic reports shall be submitted to the head of the concerned department on the evolution of the application process.

Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of Sharjah Documents and Archives Authority, praised the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continuous follow up for Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi on the adoption and application of a unified Document Management System Privacy in all government departments and departments in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The signing ceremony was attended by Shaikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department and heikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler's Office, Asma Bin Talea Assistant Secretary-General of the Executive Council, And a number of officials and representatives of local departments in the Government of Sharjah.