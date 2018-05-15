Arif bin Hodeib: Sport is a lifestyle

Colonel Arif bin Hodeib, Director of the media and public relations department of Sharjah Police said in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” the participation of the leadership in sports competitions comes from the keenness of the leadership and directives of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, who always emphasizes the need to participate in all sports competitions whether at the local level in the emirate or at the regional and international levels.

"We aim to encourage sports amongst Sharjah Police employees and to interact with their colleagues in other institutions to provide a kind of challenge, competition and sportsmanship, and to make sport is a lifestyle," said Colonel Arif Bin Hodeib.