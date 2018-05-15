Rabab Abdul Wahab highlights the importance of participation in GAAD

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Rabab Abdul Wahab, Head of SCHS, said that the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services every year celebrates this special annual occasion, which aims to raise the awareness of the role of the Assistive Technology Centre (ATC) in empowering persons with disabilities.

She further added that the participation comes with cooperation of a number of companies and several physical therapist who make different tools, which help people with disabilities to practice different skills independently.