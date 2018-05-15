City Sightseeing Sharjah announces Ramadan Timetable

Alongside a daily day service with the first departure at 10am and the last one at 3pm, CSS will be offering nightly tours following Iftar, beginning at 8:30pm, with the last departure at 11pm. The standard night tour charge for adults is AED 30 and AED 10 for children.

Customers can choose from three tour options: leisure tour (1:30 hours), cultural tour (1:20 hours) and the night tour (1 hour). The frequency is every thirty minutes, with the exception of the cultural tour, where one can hop onto a bus every forty minutes. Pickups will be offered from Al Majaz waterfront, Al Qasba, Central Souq, and Al Noor Mosque.

Each route is extensive and takes passengers through the emirate’s most popular landmarks, including the vibrant souqs, beaches, cultural squares, and more. A complete itinerary of tours can be found here: http://citysightseeing.ae/bus-route-info.html.

The bus tours organised by CSS, a collaboration between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and City Sightseeing Worldwide, is a favourite activity for visitors who come to discover a city of gems, and a great attraction for residents as well who want to see their town in a different light, illuminated by the spirit of Ramadan.

With an array of tour options, world-class passenger facilities and delivery of state-of-the-art sightseeing experiences, City Sightseeing Sharjah has been called the best tourist activity in Sharjah by renowned tourism website, TripAdvisor. Tickets for the tours are available from more than 60 destinations across Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai. Tickets are also available online via the City Sightseeing Sharjah website: www.city-sightseeing.com.