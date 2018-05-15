Khorfakkan streets adorned for blessed month of Ramadan

Khorfakkan Municipality has completed its preparations for the Holy Month of Ramadan through conducting a number of programs, technical work plans and various procedures.



Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality, pointed out that the inspection teams carried out surprise inspections on various places providing the foodstuff processing to ensure that the workers are following the appropriate conducts, stressing on the importance of continuing the surprise inspections during the Holy Month of Ramadan to ensure the safety of the people.



In collaboration with the Sharjah Charity International and philanthropists, the municipality of Khorfakkan will launch a fasting breakfast for the municipal workers at the workers' residence by the first day of Ramadan.