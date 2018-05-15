Salem Al Madfa: 50 vehicles for "Rafid" begin on Wednesday

Al Madfa confirmed that the application is also available to motorcyclists in the emirate. The application of the "accident reporting service" from Rafid provides quick response to minor traffic accidents by guiding motorists and motorcycles to find a safe area to stop on the side of the road, they are then asked to enter the necessary information about the accident, including driver's license, vehicle registration numbers, and damage pictures to parties associated with the incident.

Al Madfa added the new application of Rafid will contribute to the cost of registering traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah and facilitate access to special reports, thereby reducing overhead and providing better services to Sharjah residents.