Salem Al Madfa: 50 vehicles for "Rafid" begin on Wednesday

  • Tuesday 15, May 2018 in 1:24 PM
Sharjah24: Salem Saeed Al Madfa General Manager of Rafid Vehicle Solutions said on an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” We have launched the Incident Reporting Service in collaboration with the Sharjah Police in a joint effort to improve the services provided to the public, On Wednesday, 50 Rafid vehicles distributed between vehicles and motorbikes will begin operating alongside Sharjah Police Operations Room, responding to requests received through the application of "Rafid", and free application is available to residents of Sharjah and aims to facilitate incident reporting.
Al Madfa confirmed that the application is also available to motorcyclists in the emirate. The application of the "accident reporting service" from Rafid provides quick response to minor traffic accidents by guiding motorists and motorcycles to find a safe area to stop on the side of the road, they are then asked to enter the necessary information about the accident, including driver's license, vehicle registration numbers, and damage pictures to parties associated with the incident.
 
Al Madfa added the new application of Rafid will contribute to the cost of registering traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah and facilitate access to special reports, thereby reducing overhead and providing better services to Sharjah residents.