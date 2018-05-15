Al Madam Municipality honours strategic partners

Al Madam Municipality organised a ceremony to honour the strategic partners, including a number of the departments’ representatives of the governmental and private entities who contributed to the success of the Municipality's activities in cooperation with Al Madam Municipal Council.





The ceremony was held on Monday at the Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts in Sharjah, in the presence of Sultan Mohammed Maadhad bin Huwaidan, Chairman of the Municipal Council, and many other dignitaries and media representatives.



During the ceremony, Sultan Mohammed Maadhad bin Huwaidan welcomed the attendees and praised the cooperation of various parties, which contributes to achieve the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in promoting cooperation to serve the people of Al Madam.



Bin Huwaidan also stressed the importance of strengthening the close relationship between Al Madam Municipality and its partners, praising their prominent role in delivering the Municipality's message to society and achieving its vision to build an appropriate environment for living.



During the ceremony, Al Madam Municipality reviewed its strategy, plans and development projects aimed at consolidating its position at the local level.



Sultan Mohammed Maadhad bin Huwaidan further honoured the institutions and departments of the Municipality’s strategic partners from the public and private sectors.