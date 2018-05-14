Sharjah Municipality launches 1st intelligent irrigation project

The project comes in line with the directives and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting the agricultural sector, enhancing the expansion of the green spaces, and following the best practices.

During the launching ceremony, Al Tarifi stressed that this project is the first of its kind in the region that comes in line with the Municipality’s strategy towards various technological developments.

The ceremony was attended by Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, Eng. Hasan Al Tifaq, Assistant Director General for Agriculture and Environment, assistants of the Director General, Directors of departments, municipal staff, and a number of dignitaries.

Following the launch of the project, the Municipality also inaugurated a new parking lot for the female employees at the Municipality’s headquarters. This project comes in line with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to empower women and provide them with full support, comfort, and the highest levels of safety.

In addition, Eng. Hasan Al Tifaq pointed out that the parking area was provided with umbrellas, and they were painted in pink as a gesture to create the ideal atmosphere for the female employees.