Salem Al Qasimi honours the supporters authorities for Sharjah Age-Friendly City

Asma Al Khodari, Director of the Committee’s Executive Office Supervising Sharjah’s accession to the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities, presented the thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi for his honour the supporter’s authorities and coordinators.

Al Khodari also thanked all government departments, institutions and personalities who contributed to the completion of the program and the achievement of the international standards required by WHO for Age-friendly Cities.

Al Khodari pointing out during her review of the achievements of the strategic plan, that 39 new standards have been provided with the cooperation of all parties. The percentage of achievement is up to 20%, a large percentage compared to the short period in which the authorities started to add an international standard, while the percentage of standards that need improvement has decreased to 14.3%, which means that this percentage is added to the completed standards. In contrast, the percentage of standards that are not available has decreased to 6.3%.

Al-Khudari added that there are 32 strategic activities within Sharjah's strategic plan of Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities on last year, the number of activities that achieved index exceeded 100% of the nine activities, while the number of activities that achieved a rate of 100%, on fifteen activities.

The ceremony was attended by a number of directors of government departments and municipalities and a large number of officials and coordinators.