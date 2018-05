Emiri Decree No. (28) of 2018 appoints Ayman Othman Barout Al Barodi Parliamentary Affairs advisor at General Secretariat of Sharjah Consultative Council, as a “Director General”, on the system of private job at Sharjah Government.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.