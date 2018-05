Emiri Decree No. (27) of 2018 stipulates that Taleb Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Department of Awqaf in Sharjah , shall be promoted and appointed as the Director-General of the Department on the system of private jobs of the Government of Sharjah.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance, other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.