At a cost of 6 million ... SPWD completes Al Zubarah council building

This project serves the citizens and enhances the level of services offered by the Department of Suburb and Rural Affairs to meet the needs of the population as centers of communication between members of society and officials.



The council of Al Zubarah District is located next to Al Zubarah Park and prayer area in Khorfakkan. It covers an area of 3600 square meters and the area of the building is 1037 square meters, decorative walls were constructed for the council along a length of 256 meters and the establishment of 18 parking spaces with the service extension, guard room and service rooms.