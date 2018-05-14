Sharjah Police announce public safety plan for Ramadan

Within the framework of achieving the strategic objective of the Ministry of the Interior in enhancing security, the Sharjah Police General Command has set up an integrated plan in line with its vision, which aims to maximizing the comfort and safety of citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah during Ramadan.



This comes during a meeting chaired by Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Sunday at Sharjah Police Headquarters.

Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer highlighted the importance of the effective role of the awareness campaigns on such occasions.