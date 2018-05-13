Sharjah Municipality raises the degree of readiness to deal with weather variability

  • Sunday 13, May 2018 in 4:30 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Municipality has announced its full readiness to deal with various weather conditions, in light of the great change in the weather and the strong activity of sandy and dusty winds, the municipality also stressed the need to take all measures of prevention and safety, in order to preserve the safety of life and property.
In this context, the Department of Engineering and Buildings Department of the Sharjah Municipality directed the contractors and consultants to take care and caution and take all the means of safety and protection in sites under construction, especially tower cranes, and the need to ensure their stability well for fear of the occurrence of strong winds, where the municipality is keen to follow all inspection procedures on buildings and ensure compliance with the requirements and safety means.