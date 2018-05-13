In this context, the Department of Engineering and Buildings Department of the Sharjah Municipality directed the contractors and consultants to take care and caution and take all the means of safety and protection in sites under construction, especially tower cranes, and the need to ensure their stability well for fear of the occurrence of strong winds, where the municipality is keen to follow all inspection procedures on buildings and ensure compliance with the requirements and safety means.
Sharjah Municipality raises the degree of readiness to deal with weather variability
- Sunday 13, May 2018 in 4:30 PM