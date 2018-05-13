SPC holds brainstorming session to promote media initiatives in Emirate

Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club, said that social involvement starts with an idea, followed by a plan, and finally implementation. She added: “For this reason, we were keen to have professionals from various media-related fields in the country participate in the session.” She noted that " ideas and initiatives proposed during the brainstorming session were diverse, which will strengthen the SPC’s efforts to bolster its position as a platform that supports knowledge and a source of pride for all those involved in the media industry."

During the session, attendees took part in mental exercises and competitions aimed at generating innovative ideas in a number of key areas. These included suggesting programmes, services and additional membership benefits to be provided by the SPC, as well as initiatives to support the media sector.

Innovation Advisor Randa Taher raised several questions during the brainstorming session that incited innovative ideas in the field of media, specifically with regards to journalism. In addition, she paved the way for a group dialogue concerning the different developmental initiatives proposed by the specialists in attendance, with the goal of providing constant support and growth for press and media professionals.

The Sharjah Press Club operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. SPC actively contributes to enhancing professional development opportunities for

journalists and media professionals, and refining their expertise through various training courses, workshops, and forums, in cooperation with experts and academics. The Club is keen to activate its social and educational role through meetings, discussion sessions, and lectures that raise many cultural, social, and intellectual topics. It is also keen to affirm its commitment towards media work, and organises a number of competitive and encouragement awards.