SAA unveils new logo identity and celebrates employees and strategic partners

The event recognised and honored employees and strategic partners for their outstanding efforts, and celebrated the airport’s significant milestone achievements from the previous year and the first quarter on 2018.

The evening’s events included the unveiling of a new logo for Sharjah International Airport in the presence, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Sheikh Faisal bin Sauod Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority. Airport leadership and staff, retail representatives, operators and strategic partners also attended the ceremony.

SAA’s annual event aims to strengthen relations between its employees and the General Administration by providing employees all possible support and consistently honoring its most outstanding and creative employees with a series of incentives, awards and ceremonies organized throughout the year.

The evening’s ceremony began with the UAE’s national anthem and several verses recited from the Holy Quran. Ali Salim Al Midfa welcomed guests and praised the employees’ spirit, before stressing the importance of their creativity in all aspects of their work, which helps to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who endeavors to upgrade the Emirate of Sharjah in all economic sectors.

Sheikh Faisal bin Sauod Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, spoke and presented a video which revealed the final shape of Sharjah International Airport after the expansion. The program was followed by the segment “Journey to the Top”, which included a video that featured the airport’s prominent figures and showcased the significant achievements during the past year and during the first quarter of 2018. An LED interactive show unveiled the airport’s new logo and identity, prior to the event’s conclusion, which honored the authority employees and strategic partners.

The list of strategic partners honoured during the ceremony included: Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Interior, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah,

Air Arabia, Sharjah International Travel Agency (SATA), Sharjah Aviation Services (SAS), Alpha Aviation Services, Dufry Sharjah, Department of Passport Control of Sharjah International Airport Port, Sharjah International Airport Police Station, Passengers’ Customs of Sharjah International Airport, Air Cargo Customs of Sharjah International Airport, Gama Aviation, SASCO Sharjah Air Navigation Services, Anabeeb, Air BP, Flora Hospitality and JC Decaux

