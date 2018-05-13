Sharjah police prepares to launch Ramadan cannon

  • Sunday 13, May 2018 in 12:02 PM
Sharjah 24: In preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, the Sharjah Police have prepared the Ramadan cannons to be operational in various parts of the emirate for the entire Holy Month of Ramadan.
In order to achieve its objectives in enhancing communication with the public through various activities, the Sharjah Police General Command has completed all necessary measures to launch the Ramadan cannon, Known as midfa al iftar, which will be launched during the Holy Month of Ramadan in various regions of Sharjah.
 
The cannons will be fired regularly during the holy month every day at sunset to notify Muslims to break their fast. 
 
The Ramadan cannon, remaining the much-loved custom to this day, will be launched to inform the fasting people that they are allowed to break the fast.