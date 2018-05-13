Sharjah police prepares to launch Ramadan cannon

In order to achieve its objectives in enhancing communication with the public through various activities, the Sharjah Police General Command has completed all necessary measures to launch the Ramadan cannon, Known as midfa al iftar, which will be launched during the Holy Month of Ramadan in various regions of Sharjah.

The cannons will be fired regularly during the holy month every day at sunset to notify Muslims to break their fast.

The Ramadan cannon, remaining the much-loved custom to this day, will be launched to inform the fasting people that they are allowed to break the fast.