Lands Allocation approves 326 new plots for Sharjah citizens

During the meeting held at the headquarters of The Sharjah Department of Planning and Survey (SDPS), Walid Falah Al Mansouri said that the lands are in different parts of the emirate, including Central Region, Eastern Region, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Hamriyah city.



Al Mansouri further pointed out that granting these residential plots for local citizens comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the instructions of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to raise the living standards of citizens, providing them with a decent life.



The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials.