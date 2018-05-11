Saeed bin Saqr attends UoS -Khorfakkan honouring ceremony

The ceremony which coincides with “Zayed’s Centennial” included the honouring of 100 distinguished community personalities from various sectors including education, police, health and heritage in the Eastern Coast.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Education Council; Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, several members of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Zaabi, Vice Assistant Chancellor of Financial and Administrative Affairs at the University of Sharjah- Khorfakkan Branch; Ali Al Hosani, Sharjah Education Council Secretary General, a host of officials and citizens of the Eastern Coast.